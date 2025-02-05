Reynolds and the Northern Colorado Bears host conference foe Montana

Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-6, 9-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Northern Colorado and Montana face off on Thursday.

The Bears are 10-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Langston Reynolds averaging 5.0.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Northern Colorado averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 76.0 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.7 Northern Colorado gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is shooting 65.0% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

Money Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 25.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

