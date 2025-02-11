Reynolds and the George Washington Revolutionaries visit conference foe Loyola Chicago

George Washington Revolutionaries (10-13, 3-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-13, 3-10 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Reynolds and George Washington take on Emma Theodorsson and Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.

The Ramblers are 7-7 on their home court. Loyola Chicago allows 63.6 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 3-9 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Revolutionaries face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Chivers is averaging 6.3 points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Makayla Andrews is scoring 11.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Revolutionaries. Reynolds is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 23.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.