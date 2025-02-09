Reynolds and South Florida host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (12-10, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-11, 5-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Wichita State after Jamille Reynolds scored 25 points in South Florida’s 100-91 overtime win over the Temple Owls.

The Bulls have gone 9-2 in home games. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Reynolds paces the Bulls with 7.7 boards.

The Shockers are 2-7 in AAC play. Wichita State has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Florida averages 76.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 73.5 Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulls. Reynolds is averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Justin Hill is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.