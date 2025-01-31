Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host Loyola Chicago

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-8, 5-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-8, 3-4 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Loyola Chicago after Erik Reynolds II scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-72 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Ramblers are 10-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the A-10 with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Miles Rubin averaging 7.0.

The Hawks are 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 5.1.

Loyola Chicago averages 74.5 points, 5.3 more per game than the 69.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 6.5 more points per game (76.2) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is averaging 12.2 points for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 16.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.