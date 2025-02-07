Reisma leads Cleveland State against Oakland after 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-14, 6-7 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (19-5, 10-3 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Oakland after Jordana Reisma scored 21 points in Cleveland State’s 72-55 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings are 9-1 on their home court. Cleveland State leads the Horizon with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 6.4.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-7 against Horizon opponents. Oakland gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Cleveland State averages 76.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 72.5 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cleveland State allows.

The Vikings and Golden Grizzlies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerreiro is averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Vikings. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Macy Smith is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.4 points. Maddy Skorupski is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.