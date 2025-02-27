Reilly, San Diego Toreros take on the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-15, 5-13 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (6-21, 2-16 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Naudia Evans and Loyola Marymount take on Truitt Reilly and San Diego in WCC play.

The Toreros have gone 4-10 at home. San Diego averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 5-13 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

San Diego scores 61.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 64.7 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game San Diego allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Toreros. Claire Gallagher is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maya Hernandez is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lions. Evans is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.