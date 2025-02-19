Reilly and Delaware host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (13-14, 5-9 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-15, 5-9 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Drexel after Cavan Reilly scored 24 points in Delaware’s 96-91 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-5 on their home court. Delaware ranks fourth in the CAA with 14.0 assists per game led by Izaiah Pasha averaging 3.3.

The Dragons have gone 5-9 against CAA opponents. Drexel is fourth in the CAA allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Delaware makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Drexel averages 70.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 77.8 Delaware gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is averaging 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Reilly is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Yame Butler is averaging 14.1 points for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Dragons: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.