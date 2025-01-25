Reese and Maryland host Indiana

Maryland Terrapins (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits Indiana after Julian Reese scored 27 points in Maryland’s 91-70 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 11-1 on their home court. Indiana is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Oumar Ballo leads the Hoosiers with 10.2 boards.

The Terrapins have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 13-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Indiana averages 77.1 points, 12.3 more per game than the 64.8 Maryland allows. Maryland averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The Hoosiers and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ballo is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Myles Rice is averaging 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

