Rees and the Oregon State Beavers visit conference foe Pepperdine

Oregon State Beavers (15-15, 11-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-20, 3-16 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine host Kelsey Rees and Oregon State in WCC action Saturday.

The Waves are 5-7 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Beavers are 11-8 in conference play. Oregon State is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pepperdine scores 56.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 62.4 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 62.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 65.3 Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Beavers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sotell is averaging 10.5 points for the Waves. Ornela Muca is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rees is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 52.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.