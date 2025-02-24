Reed and South Carolina State host Maryland-Eastern Shore

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-24, 1-9 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-16, 3-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Shaunice Reed scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 77-56 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks are 5-5 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-9 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 6.7 assists per game led by Mekayla Lumpkin averaging 1.9.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reed is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

