Recanati, Eastern Kentucky Colonels to visit Craig, Jacksonville Dolphins

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-9, 9-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 7-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alice Recanati and Eastern Kentucky take on Saniyah Craig and Jacksonville in ASUN play Saturday.

The Dolphins are 9-3 on their home court. Jacksonville gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 9-6 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville averages 68.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 65.4 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is averaging 20.8 points for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Althea Kara Angeles is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.