Reaves leads Iona against Canisius after 23-point game

Iona Gaels (13-16, 10-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-25, 3-14 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Canisius after Dejour Reaves scored 23 points in Iona’s 65-63 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-11 at home. Canisius has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 10-8 in MAAC play. Iona is fifth in the MAAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Adam Njie averaging 4.0.

Canisius’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iona gives up. Iona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Benard is averaging 5.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

Yaphet Moundi is averaging 8.6 points and seven rebounds for the Gaels. Luke Jungers is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 21.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.