Raynaud leads Stanford against SMU after 21-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (16-5, 7-3 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces SMU after Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points in Stanford’s 70-61 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Mustangs have gone 9-3 in home games. SMU has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 7-3 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

SMU scores 82.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 69.8 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SMU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Raynaud is scoring 20.5 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

