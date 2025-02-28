Raviv leads Quinnipiac against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (12-15, 8-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (23-3, 15-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Merrimack after Gal Raviv scored 32 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-65 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Bobcats are 11-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Raviv averaging 4.4.

The Warriors are 8-10 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

Quinnipiac makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Merrimack averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

The Bobcats and Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Roman is averaging 9.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Thalia Shepard is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.