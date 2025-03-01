Raviv leads Quinnipiac against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (12-15, 8-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (23-3, 15-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Merrimack after Gal Raviv scored 32 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-65 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Bobcats are 11-1 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks seventh in the MAAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elia O’Donnell averaging 2.0.

The Warriors have gone 8-10 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Quinnipiac makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Merrimack averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

The Bobcats and Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games.

Madison Roman is averaging 9.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.