Raviv leads Quinnipiac against Fairfield after 21-point showing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-2, 8-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-3, 9-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Fairfield after Gal Raviv scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 66-53 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Stags are 7-1 on their home court. Fairfield has a 13-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 8-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Raviv averaging 4.4.

Fairfield averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 14.9 more points per game (68.7) than Fairfield gives up to opponents (53.8).

The Stags and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is averaging 16.1 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Raviv is averaging 16.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.