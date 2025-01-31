Raviv and Quinnipiac host Siena

Siena Saints (10-9, 7-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-3, 8-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Siena after Gal Raviv scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 72-63 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Bobcats are 8-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 59.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Saints are 7-3 against conference opponents. Siena is third in the MAAC scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Siena gives up. Siena scores 5.3 more points per game (64.7) than Quinnipiac allows to opponents (59.4).

The Bobcats and Saints square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Foley is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.