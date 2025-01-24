Rataj leads Oregon State against Santa Clara after 22-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (14-7, 6-2 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (15-6, 5-3 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Santa Clara after Michael Rataj scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 83-63 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Beavers are 12-1 on their home court. Oregon State scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 81.3 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Oregon State makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Santa Clara scores 16.0 more points per game (81.3) than Oregon State gives up to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rataj is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Adama Bal is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Christoph Tilly is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.