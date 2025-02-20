Rataj and the Oregon State Beavers visit conference foe Pepperdine

Oregon State Beavers (18-9, 8-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-17, 4-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Pepperdine and Oregon State will play on Thursday.

The Waves are 7-7 on their home court. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.2 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Beavers are 8-6 in conference play. Oregon State is fourth in the WCC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

Pepperdine scores 72.2 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 67.6 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Dovydas Butka is shooting 49.5% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Damarco Minor is averaging 9.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Michael Rataj is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.