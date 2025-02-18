Ransom and Georgetown host Villanova

Georgetown Hoyas (11-14, 4-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 9-5 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Villanova after Kelsey Ransom scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 70-48 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 in home games. Villanova is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 4-10 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 4.5.

Villanova’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The Wildcats and Hoyas face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 15.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

Ransom is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hoyas. Jenkins is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.