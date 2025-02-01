Rangers’ J.T. Miller scores in opening period in return to team day after acquired in trade

BOSTON (AP) — J.T. Miller’s return to the New York Rangers got off to a fast start when he scored two goals Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins, a day after he was acquired in a trade from Vancouver.

The Rangers got the 31-year old Miller and a pair of defensemen from the Canucks for center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 conditional draft pick.

“It’s kind of like a numb feeling,” Miller said, sitting at his locker after packing his things in his old Canucks equipment bag. “It’s definitely been a long 24 hours.”

He said he got to Boston around 3 a.m.

Originally drafted by the Rangers in 2011 before being traded to Tampa Bay in 2018, Miller got a pass in the slot from linemate Artemi Panarin and one-timed a rising shot past Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman, tying the game at 1-1 midway into the first period.

“It feels nice to chip in,” he said of his two goals. “I’ve been pretty snakebit for most of the year, especially lately. I guess to see one go in is nice, and obviously first game back was a little extra special, for sure.”

Mller added a power-play goal in the opening minute of the third period after getting a pass from Mika Zibanejad in front to pull the Rangers to 4-2.

“He’s a power forward that can play the game hard,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “He can score goals and make plays. He’s got an edge to his game and plays different positions, so it’s a big piece.”

Coming to a team that entered the day sixth in the Metropolitan Division fighting for one of the Eastern Conference’s playoff spots, Miller got some simple pregame advice from Laviolette after flying in from Dallas, where he was a late scratch in the Canucks’ 5-3 loss on Friday night.

“At the end of it, I just said, ‘Take it all in. You now have a starting point of information but focus on just going out and playing hard and having fun,’’’ Laviolette said before the game. ‘“Don’t think too much. Play first, think second.”’

Miller wore No. 8 and started the game on the team’s top line. He wore No. 9 in Vancouver, but that was retired by the Rangers in February 2009 for former player Andy Bathgate, a star during the Original Six era. He wore No. 10 in his previous stint with New York, but that belongs to Panarin now.

Zibanejad knows Miller is a talented player who can help the team.

“A player with experience and the skill, we’re excited to have him,” he said.

In his second year of a seven-year, $56 million deal, Miller was brought in to help bolster a Rangers’ lineup that’s struggled after winning the Presidents’ Trophy a year ago and reaching the Eastern Conference final.

“I couldn’t be happier to be here now,” he said. “It’s been one of the best teams in the league. … I’m excited about trying to get them back in the playoff picture here.”

He had nine goals and 26 assists in 40 games with Vancouver this season.

