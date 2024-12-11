Rangers agree on $75 million, 3-year deal to keep right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Rangers and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi have agreed on a $75 million, three-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical for the two-time World Series champion.

Bringing back the 34-year-old Eovaldi was one of the primary goals for the Rangers this offseason.

Eovaldi became a free agent Nov. 4 after declining a vested $20 million player option for the 2025 season.

The two-time All-Star also got a $2 million buyout from that option earned by throwing more than 300 innings over his two years with the Rangers after joining them in free agency.

Eovaldi was the winning pitcher in their World Series-clinching game at Arizona in 2023, when he was 5-0 with a 2.95 ERA in six postseason starts. He was also part of Boston’s 2018 title.

The Rangers had expected Eovaldi to decline the option, but had said it was one of their priorities to re-sign the Texas native.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

