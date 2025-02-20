Randolph, Saint Peter’s Peacocks to visit Adebayo, Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-13, 4-10 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (15-10, 8-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Randolph and Saint Peter’s visit Dola Adebayo and Mount St. Mary’s in MAAC play Friday.

The Mountaineers are 6-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Peacocks have gone 4-10 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is third in the MAAC allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jedy Cordilia is averaging 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephon Roberts is averaging 4.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Peacocks. Randolph is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.