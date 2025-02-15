Randolph, Saint Peter’s Peacocks to host Weeks and the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (10-15, 6-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-13, 3-10 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Weeks Jr. and Rider take on Marcus Randolph and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play Sunday.

The Peacocks are 3-5 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncs are 6-8 in conference play. Rider is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 65.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 65.1 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 14.9 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ruben Rodriguez is averaging 3.2 points for the Broncs. Weeks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Broncs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.