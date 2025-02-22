Randolph, Saint Peter’s Peacocks to host Conner and the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 8-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-14, 4-11 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mekhi Conner and Sacred Heart visit Marcus Randolph and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play.

The Peacocks have gone 4-5 at home. Saint Peter’s is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers have gone 8-7 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 9.6 points. Tanner Thomas is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.