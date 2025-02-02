Randle leads Missouri against No. 18 Tennessee after 22-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (15-5, 3-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-11, 1-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 18 Tennessee after Laniah Randle scored 22 points in Missouri’s 70-61 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 10-4 in home games. Missouri has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Volunteers have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is seventh in college basketball scoring 41.7 points per game in the paint led by Talaysia Cooper averaging 10.3.

Missouri is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Tennessee allows to opponents. Tennessee has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Volunteers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Volunteers. Ruby Whitehorn is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 86.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.