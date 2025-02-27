Randall leads Southern Indiana against UT Martin after 20-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-18, 5-13 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-17, 8-10 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces UT Martin after Jayland Randall scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-68 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-4 at home. UT Martin scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-13 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana gives up 73.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UT Martin averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Afan Trnka is averaging 8.1 points for the Skyhawks. Tarence Guinyard is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Randall is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.