Rain in Florida leads Tigers to cancel first spring home game since 2016, other games also canceled

The Detroit Tigers canceled their first home spring training game since 2016 on Monday because of rain that was forecast to continue throughout the day.

Detroit was supposed to play Toronto in Lakeland, Florida, but the game was called off several hours before the scheduled first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EST.

Inclement weather also led to the cancellation of Houston’s game against Miami in West Palm Beach, and later Baltimore’s game against Atlanta in Sarasota that had initially been pushed back in hopes of playing that game.

There were rainy conditions Monday throughout Grapefruit League sites in Florida, including Fort Myers and Sarasota, where teams had preemptively altered the scheduled start of games.

The Monday games pushed back three hours to 4:05 p.m. EST were the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers; and the Braves at the Orioles. Those schedule changes were announced Sunday.

A worker holds an umbrella and walks around the empty concourse after a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies was canceled due to weather, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough

Baltimore ended up announcing the cancellation of the game against Atlanta on Monday about 1:05 p.m., which had been the game’s original start time.

Weather issues during spring training are a reminder to the Tampa Bay Rays of what they may have to deal with when having to play their regular-season home games outside this season.

The Rays will play their games this season at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, the spring training base of the Yankees. Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field on Oct. 9, leaving the Rays’ usual home stadium unusable for at least 2025.

Steinbrenner Field, which has about 11,000 seats, is exposed to weather, unlike the Trop. Florida summers are known for thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, and that even happens sometimes during spring training.

