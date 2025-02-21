Raflo, Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers take on the Rider Broncs

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-12, 10-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-19, 4-12 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Rider and Mount St. Mary’s meet on Saturday.

The Broncs have gone 3-9 at home. Rider is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 10-5 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Ruff averaging 1.5.

Rider scores 55.4 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 64.2 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 40.1% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is averaging 14 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anna Lemaster is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.8 points. Jo Raflo is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.