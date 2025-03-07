Raflo and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers take on conference foe Marist

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-15, 11-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-13, 11-8 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Marist and Mount St. Mary’s square off on Saturday.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-4 in home games. Marist is seventh in the MAAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Jackie Piddock averaging 3.2.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-8 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 12 points. Morgan Lee is averaging 12.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games.

Jo Raflo is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

