Raflo and Mount St. Mary’s host Saint Peter’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-11, 10-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-15, 6-8 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Saint Peter’s after Jo Raflo scored 28 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-59 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Peacocks are 6-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s allows 59.9 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 10-4 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Peter’s averages 51.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 64.0 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s scores 5.6 more points per game (65.5) than Saint Peter’s gives up (59.9).

The Peacocks and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

Giana Hoddinott is averaging 4.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Raflo is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 52.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

