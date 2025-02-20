Raflo and Mount St. Mary’s host Saint Peter’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-11, 10-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-15, 6-8 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Saint Peter’s after Jo Raflo scored 28 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-59 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Peacocks have gone 6-3 at home. Saint Peter’s averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 10-4 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Saint Peter’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 41.4% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The Peacocks and Mountaineers square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

Raflo is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 52.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.