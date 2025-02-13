Raflo and Mount St. Mary’s host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-20, 0-13 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-11, 8-4 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces Niagara after Jo Raflo scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 62-60 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Mountaineers are 5-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-13 against MAAC opponents. Niagara gives up 81.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.6 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Mount St. Mary’s has given up to its opponents (39.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raflo is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marlie Dickerson is averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Purple Eagles. Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 49.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.