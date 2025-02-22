Radford plays Presbyterian after Maclin’s 20-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-17, 4-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-11, 7-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Presbyterian after Brandon Maclin scored 20 points in Radford’s 77-53 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 9-2 on their home court. Radford is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose are 4-9 in Big South play. Presbyterian averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Radford is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Radford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Highlanders. Maclin is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Kory Mincy is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 15 points, four assists and 1.6 steals. Kobe Stewart is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.