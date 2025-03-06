Radford plays in Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-17, 8-8 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (13-16, 10-6 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford squares off against Gardner-Webb in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South games is 10-6, and their record is 3-10 in non-conference play. Radford averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ record in Big South action is 8-8. Gardner-Webb ranks sixth in the Big South with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Elze Motekaityte averaging 7.7.

Radford’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Radford has given up to its opponents (40.2%).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is averaging 12.1 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elle Blatchford is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 12.1 points. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 19 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.