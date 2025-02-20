Radford hosts UNC Asheville following Banks’ 23-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-7, 10-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (16-11, 6-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces Radford after Josh Banks scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 75-72 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Highlanders are 8-2 on their home court. Radford is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is sixth in the Big South scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Marsh averaging 8.5.

Radford’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 13.3 more points per game (84.4) than Radford allows to opponents (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.9 points. Truth Harris is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Marsh is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

