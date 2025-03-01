Radford hosts Kelly and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-20, 6-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (18-12, 8-7 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Radford after Taje’ Kelly scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-69 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders have gone 9-3 at home. Radford is eighth in the Big South scoring 73.9 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 in Big South play. Charleston Southern allows 78.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Radford scores 73.9 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 78.2 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelly is scoring 20.8 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.