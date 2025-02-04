Radford hosts High Point after Williams’ 20-point showing

High Point Panthers (19-5, 7-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-9, 5-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Radford after D’Maurian Williams scored 20 points in High Point’s 84-72 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Highlanders have gone 8-1 at home. Radford is seventh in the Big South with 11.8 assists per game led by Jarvis Moss averaging 2.0.

The Panthers are 7-2 in conference games. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Radford’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game High Point gives up. High Point has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is averaging 13.8 points for the Highlanders. Truth Harris is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.