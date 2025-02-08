Radford Highlanders play the Longwood Lancers on 4-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (16-7, 7-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (10-13, 7-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford comes into a matchup with Longwood as winners of four consecutive games.

The Highlanders are 6-3 in home games. Radford gives up 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Lancers are 7-2 in conference play. Longwood scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Radford averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Otaifo Esenabhalu is averaging 8.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Amor Harris is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

