Quinnipiac visits Saint Peter’s for conference showdown

Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-3, 14-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 8-8 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gal Raviv and Quinnipiac visit Fatmata Janneh and Saint Peter’s on Thursday.

The Peacocks are 7-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Janneh averaging 9.2.

The Bobcats are 14-2 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Saint Peter’s scores 52.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 57.4 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The Peacocks and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 18.4 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

Raviv is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

