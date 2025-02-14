Quinnipiac visits Sacred Heart following Otieno’s 28-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-10, 10-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 7-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Sacred Heart after Paul Otieno scored 28 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-75 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Sacred Heart is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats have gone 10-3 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Sacred Heart averages 76.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 70.3 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 73.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 75.6 Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amarri Monroe is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Otieno is averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.