Quinnipiac visits Fairfield following Sparks’ 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-11, 15-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (11-19, 7-12 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Quinnipiac after Braden Sparks scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 68-64 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Stags are 7-6 on their home court. Fairfield is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 15-4 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Fairfield is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Stags. Sparks is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Amarri Monroe is scoring 17.7 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bobcats. Paul Otieno is averaging 15 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.