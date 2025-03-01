Quinnipiac visits Clark and Merrimack

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-10, 14-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-14, 12-6 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Quinnipiac after Adam Clark scored 26 points in Merrimack’s 83-78 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Warriors are 7-5 in home games. Merrimack is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 14-3 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac has a 7-7 record against opponents over .500.

Merrimack’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Merrimack allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 10.7 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amarri Monroe averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc. Paul Otieno is averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.