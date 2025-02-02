Quinnipiac takes on Siena following Monroe’s 27-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-8, 9-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-12, 4-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Siena after Amarri Monroe scored 27 points in Quinnipiac’s 81-69 victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Saints have gone 5-3 at home. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Coyle averaging 3.5.

The Bobcats are 9-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 4.2.

Siena makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Quinnipiac averages 72.0 points per game, equal to what Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Saints. Major Freeman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Savion Lewis is averaging five points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.