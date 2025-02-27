Quinnipiac takes on Saint Peter’s following Monroe’s 20-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-14, 5-11 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-10, 13-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Saint Peter’s after Amarri Monroe scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-71 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats have gone 10-2 in home games. Quinnipiac is sixth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Peacocks are 5-11 against conference opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

Quinnipiac is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.5% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 5.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 23.5 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 14.6 points. Bryce Eaton is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

