Quinnipiac takes on Merrimack in MAAC Tournament

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 10-11 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (27-3, 19-2 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Merrimack in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 19-2 against MAAC opponents, with an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Quinnipiac ranks eighth in the MAAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Anna Foley averaging 1.8.

The Warriors are 10-11 in MAAC play.

Quinnipiac scores 69.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 62.9 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Quinnipiac won the last meeting 76-44 on March 1. Gal Raviv scored 23 to help lead Quinnipiac to the victory, and Thalia Shepard scored 11 points for Merrimack.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is scoring 18.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bobcats. Foley is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Lydia Melaschenko averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Shepard is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.