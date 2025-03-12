Quinnipiac plays in MAAC Tournament against the Rider

Rider Broncs (14-18, 10-11 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-12, 15-5 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac squares off against Rider in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats are 15-5 against MAAC opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is sixth in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Savion Lewis averaging 6.3.

The Broncs are 10-11 in MAAC play. Rider ranks fifth in the MAAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.8.

Quinnipiac scores 73.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 71.6 Rider gives up. Rider averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Quinnipiac allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bobcats won 75-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Amarri Monroe led the Bobcats with 19 points, and Ingraham led the Broncs with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bobcats. Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds. Zion Cruz is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Broncs: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

