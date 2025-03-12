Quinnipiac meets Iona in MAAC Tournament

Iona Gaels (11-20, 9-12 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (26-3, 18-2 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and Iona play in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats are 18-2 against MAAC opponents and 8-1 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 5.3.

The Gaels’ record in MAAC play is 9-12. Iona is sixth in the MAAC giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 55.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 57.5 Quinnipiac gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Quinnipiac won the last matchup 74-66 on Feb. 15. Raviv scored 22 to help lead Quinnipiac to the victory, and Erin Leary scored 14 points for Iona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is scoring 9.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.