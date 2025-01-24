Quinnipiac hosts Rider after Tice’s 25-point outing

Rider Broncs (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-8, 7-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Rider after Amarri Tice scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 91-57 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Bobcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 4.3.

The Broncs are 3-5 in conference play. Rider gives up 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Reyes is averaging 5.6 points for the Bobcats. Tice is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.