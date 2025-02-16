Quinnipiac hosts Reaves and Iona

Iona Gaels (11-14, 8-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-10, 11-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Quinnipiac after Dejour Reaves scored 21 points in Iona’s 74-71 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Bobcats are 9-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 4.1.

The Gaels are 8-6 against conference opponents. Iona ranks third in the MAAC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 6.3.

Quinnipiac is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Iona allows to opponents. Iona has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 41.5% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otieno is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reaves is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

